Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.45. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $218.13 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

