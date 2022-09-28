Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 2,684 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 182,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,075,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,960. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

