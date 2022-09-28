Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 131.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 191,567 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 53,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.