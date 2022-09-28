Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 151,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 155,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 54,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $56.81.

