RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) vs. COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Head-To-Head Analysis

RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT – Get Rating) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of RiT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RiT Technologies has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A COMSovereign $12.64 million 0.64 -$153.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares RiT Technologies and COMSovereign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RiT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COMSovereign.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RiT Technologies and COMSovereign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RiT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares RiT Technologies and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A COMSovereign -1,210.73% -125.75% -95.13%

Summary

COMSovereign beats RiT Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RiT Technologies

RiT Technologies Ltd. provides intelligent infrastructure management (IIM) and indoor optical wireless technology solutions worldwide. The company's IIM products enhance security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms, and work space environments. Its enterprise solutions include PatchView hardware, which is offered in a cross connect topology; CenterMind data center management software that supports the monitoring of power distribution units, and environmental parameters in data centers; and SMART Cabling System, a structured network infrastructure solution designed for copper and fiber cabling environments. It also offers Beamcaster, an indoor wireless optical solution that allows high-speed, high-bandwidth transmission through optical signals between the central station and the user station. The company's solutions are deployed in a range of organizations, including data centers in the private sector, government agencies, financial institutions, airport authorities, healthcare, and education institutions. RiT Technologies Ltd. markets its products through independent distributors, resellers/integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and other strategic alliance partners with companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. RiT Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Stins Coman Incorporated.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also provides tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers; and edge compute capable small cell 4G LTE and 5G access radios. In addition, the company offers maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to COMSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. COMSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

