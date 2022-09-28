Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 62,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Riverside Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.56 million and a P/E ratio of -115.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.