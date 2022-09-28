ROAD Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, ROAD has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $54,478.54 and $22,231.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io.

Buying and Selling ROAD

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

