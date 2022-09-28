Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,500.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,385,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,160,961.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner bought 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner bought 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner bought 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner purchased 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 2,017,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,817. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.