Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,500.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,385,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,160,961.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner bought 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner bought 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner bought 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner purchased 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.
Rocket Companies Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:RKT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 2,017,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,817. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Read More
