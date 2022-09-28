Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 3,100 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $21,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 380,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,071.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,364.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,127.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.

RKT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 2,017,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.13.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 764.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 148,792 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 469,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

