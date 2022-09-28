Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.71

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 6857185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

