Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $62.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 62.95.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up 0.46 on Wednesday, hitting 34.25. 95,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,851,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 33.97. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.65.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 170.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,366 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 61.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 108,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 552.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 94,728 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

