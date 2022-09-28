RSK Infrastructure Framework Trading Up 0.3% This Week (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $51.81 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 905,086,671 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os and its Facebook page is accessible here. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). Telegram Whitepaper “

