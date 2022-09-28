RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Short Interest Up 65.6% in September

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the August 31st total of 208,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 102,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $218.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.35. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.