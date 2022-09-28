Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SABR. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Sabre has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 12.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

