Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$614.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $594.77 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Samsara Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 16,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Samsara

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,899 shares of company stock worth $2,115,000 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

