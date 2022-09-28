San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Articles

