Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of SASOF remained flat at $17.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

