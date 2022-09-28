Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Sasol Price Performance
Shares of SASOF remained flat at $17.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.
About Sasol
