Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SU traded down €1.06 ($1.08) on Wednesday, hitting €113.12 ($115.43). 890,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €129.82. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.