Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Boosted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHE opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

