Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Stock Holdings Raised by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHY. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. 6,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

