Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 113,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,129,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,293,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,291,000 after buying an additional 236,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 112,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,087. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.