Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

