Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 167,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,087. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

