SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 159.3% in September

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the August 31st total of 242,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 96,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,206,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,786.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 862,423 shares of company stock valued at $488,600. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,193. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Further Reading

