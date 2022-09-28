Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida makes up 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,625. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

