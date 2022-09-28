Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $232.26

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.26 ($2.81) and traded as low as GBX 231.68 ($2.80). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.82), with a volume of 29,075 shares trading hands.

Securities Trust of Scotland Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £230.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.16.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

