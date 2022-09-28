Securities Trust of Scotland plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of LON:STS traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230 ($2.78). The stock had a trading volume of 86,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,816. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12 month low of GBX 206.41 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 242 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.16. The company has a market cap of £230.60 million and a P/E ratio of 674.26.
Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile
