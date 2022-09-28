Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Shares Down 3.8%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 421,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 871,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Seed Innovations Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.