Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,809 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.89.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.04. The company had a trading volume of 71,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,594. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

