Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.14 on Wednesday, reaching $232.76. 57,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average of $226.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

