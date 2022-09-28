Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $205.72. 34,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,805. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.05.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.