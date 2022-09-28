Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 341,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,327. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.