Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.00. The company had a trading volume of 148,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,408. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average of $241.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

