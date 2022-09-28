Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.