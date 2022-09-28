Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.49. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

