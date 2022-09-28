Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 65,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,117. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

