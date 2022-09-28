Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,317,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $411.49. 153,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

