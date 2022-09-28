Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after buying an additional 708,467 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 439,996 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 366,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 315,312 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (SNRH)
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.