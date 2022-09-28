Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after buying an additional 708,467 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 439,996 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 366,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 315,312 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.