Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Announces Dividend of GBX 8

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Serica Energy Trading Up 4.6 %
SQZ stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 371.50 ($4.49). The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 381.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.15. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 181.44 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($5.49).
About Serica Energy
