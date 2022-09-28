Shardus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,357.00 (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Shardus has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $22,357.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006231 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00288216 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Shardus Profile
Shardus (ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
