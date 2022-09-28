Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.51

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 77707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Sharp Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Sharp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.