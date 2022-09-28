Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shimizu Stock Performance
Shares of SHMUY remained flat at $22.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Shimizu has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.49.
Shimizu Company Profile
