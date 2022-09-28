Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shimizu Stock Performance

Shares of SHMUY remained flat at $22.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Shimizu has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

