Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,251.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Shopify by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,304,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

