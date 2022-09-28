Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Rises By 573.5%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 573.5% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAF. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 147,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of IAF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,999. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

