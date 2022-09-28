Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Declines By 68.9%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Assure stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,786. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Assure has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assure in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

In other Assure news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $519,406.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,362,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

