Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Rises By 149.1%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the August 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Up 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.05. 17,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.11.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

