Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Expands By 110.8%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,251,000 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the August 31st total of 1,068,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,251.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $11.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

