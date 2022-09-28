Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Grows By 116.1%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
NYSE CEN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.59.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
