Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Grows By 116.1%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CEN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEN. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 75.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 867,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

