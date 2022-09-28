Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Decreases By 81.8%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. 19,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,803. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRGE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,324,000.

