Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Drops By 82.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the August 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,926,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $2.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.