Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Drops By 82.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the August 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,926,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $2.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

